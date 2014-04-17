New Military Rules On Hair Create Controversy
There are now more than 17,000 signatures on a new White House petition, calling on the Obama administration to reconsider new Army regulations about hair and grooming.
And the women in the Congressional Black Caucus have also sent a letter to Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel, to the same effect.
Because the new rules, AR 670-1 tighten the restrictions on how women can braid and twist their hair, which has drawn criticism from some African-American women in the military.
NPR’s Karen Grigsby Bates joins Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson to discuss the regulations.
Guest
- Karen Grigsby Bates, who reports for NPR’s Code Switch team, which covers race, ethnicity and culture.
