New Military Rules On Hair Create Controversy

Published April 17, 2014 at 1:40 PM EDT
This image provided by the U.S. Army shows new Army grooming regulations for females. The new regulations on how women may style their hair has drawn criticism from the Congressional Black Caucus and female African American soldiers. (U.S. Army/AP Photo)
There are now more than 17,000 signatures on a new White House petition, calling on the Obama administration to reconsider new Army regulations about hair and grooming.

And the women in the Congressional Black Caucus have also sent a letter to Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel, to the same effect.

Because the new rules, AR 670-1 tighten the restrictions on how women can braid and twist their hair, which has drawn criticism from some African-American women in the military.

NPR’s Karen Grigsby Bates joins Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson to discuss the regulations.

Guest

  • Karen Grigsby Bates, who reports for NPR’s Code Switch team, which covers race, ethnicity and culture.

