General Mills' New Privacy Policy Restricts Consumers' Right To Sue

Published April 17, 2014 at 1:35 PM EDT
If you download a coupon for a General Mills product like Reese's Puffs or Lucky Charms, or "like" a product on Facebook, you may be barred from suing company under General Mills' new privacy policy. (Mike Mozart/Flickr)
If you download a coupon for a General Mills product like Reese's Puffs or Lucky Charms, or "like" a product on Facebook, you may be barred from suing company under General Mills' new privacy policy. (Mike Mozart/Flickr)

If you download a coupon for Cheerios or Cocoa Puffs, or “like” a General Mills product on Facebook, you may be barred from suing the company.

General Mills has changed its privacy policy. The policy’s new legal terms require consumers who interact with the company to use informal negotiation or arbitration rather than sue the company if they have a dispute.

As Derek Thompson, senior editor at The Atlantic, tells Here & Now’s Robin Young, the new terms suggest that even buying General Mills products could void the right to sue.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.