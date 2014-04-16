Bringing The World Home To You

Police Trace Heavy-Breathing Emergency Caller

Published April 16, 2014 at 6:54 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Police near London received a troubling emergency call. All the dispatcher could hear was heavy breathing. Cops rushed out to investigate, and found the caller running through a yard. It was a dog with a wireless phone in its mouth.

The Belgian Malinois named Layton must have tooth-dialed 999 - Britain's version of 911 - after snatching the phone from its owner. The owner told the Daily Mirror: He's downright naughty, but I would never swap him.

Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

