DJ Sessions: Blurring The Lines Between Rock, Jazz And Classical

Published April 16, 2014 at 1:50 PM EDT
Drummer David King, pianist Ethan Iverson and bassist Reid Anderson are the band The Bad Plus. (Jay Frahm)
Drummer David King, pianist Ethan Iverson and bassist Reid Anderson are the band The Bad Plus. (Jay Frahm)

In the latest installment of DJ Sessions, pianist Christopher O’Riley joins Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson to talk about his favorite group that’s making waves in the classical community.

O’Riley says The Bad Plus is comprised of great composers. The jazz group is known for its famous covers of pop songs, like Black Sabbath’s “Iron Man.” But its latest album reinterprets Igor Stravinsky’s “Rite of Spring.”

Songs Heard In This Segment

  • The Bad Plus, “Iron Man”
  • Igor Stravinsky, “The Rite of Spring” performed by the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra
  • Igor Stravinsky, “The Rite of Spring” performed by The Bad Plus
  • Giorgi Ligeti, “Metal” performed by pianist Pierre-Laurent Aimard
  • Giorgi Ligeti, “Metal” performed by The Bad Plus
  • Aphex Twin, “Flim” performed by The Bad Plus
  • Radiohead, “Paranoid Android” performed by Christopher O’Riley
  • Nirvana, “Smells Like Teen Spirit” interpreted and performed by The Bad Plus


