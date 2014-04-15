WATCH: Israel's New Low-Cost Airline Has Catchy Safety Video

El Al, Israel's national airline, wants you to get down when you fly UP, its budget carrier that took to the skies just two weeks ago. UP has joined the list of airlines doing away with the boring safety video in favor of something more lively and, at least in this case, delightfully cheesy.

The website FlightClub says:

"The video is sort of a cross between a Ricky Martin video, mixed with Devo's 'Whip It' and heaping spoonful of Robert Palmer's 'Simply [Irresistible].' It's a bit scatterbrained, but certainly entertaining and will be sure to hold [passengers'] attention. There's also a Hebrew version, which actually sounds a lot smoother than the English translation."

Southwest is famous for humorous safety routines, such as this one. Meanwhile, Air New Zealand has gone another direction, featuring bikini-clad supermodels in its "Safety in Paradise" video.

