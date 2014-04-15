Bringing The World Home To You

Top Stories: Ukraine Faces Protesters; Spectacular Lunar Eclipse

By Korva Coleman
Published April 15, 2014 at 7:48 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Ukrainian Military Moves Against Pro-Russia Protesters.

-- Did You See It? If Not, Here's The 'Blood Moon'.

And here are more early headlines:

Biden Will Address Boston Marathon Bombing Service. (VOA)

Ocean Floor Too Deep For Unmanned Sub Hunting For Missing Plane. (BBC)

Jordan's Ambassador To Libya Kidnapped In Tripoli. (Reuters)

15 Dead, Vast Damage Reported In Destructive Chilean Fire. (New York Times)

Frigid Air To Follow Warming Trend In Plains, East. (AccuWeather)

Social Security To Stop Dunning Children For Parents' Debts. (Washington Post)

Accused Clinton Shoe Thrower Faces Federal Charges. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Indian Court Recognizes Third Gender In Ruling. (Times Of India)

California Couple Steals Car To Get To Court On Time. (Modesto Bee)

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
