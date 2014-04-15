Talking Pot With Teens In Colorado
When Colorado voters passed Amendment 64 back in November of 2012, they set in motion an effort that has focused on setting up a system for people to legally obtain recreational marijuana.
But there’s been less attention on how to keep pot away from those who aren’t supposed to use it — anyone under 21 years of age. Parents and educators are struggling to fill the void, with public health campaigns only in the planning stages.
From the Here & Now Contributors Network, Jenny Brundin of Colorado Public Radio explores how some parents and educators are talking about pot use with their kids.
Reporter
- Jenny Brundin, education reporter for Colorado Public Radio. She tweets @CPRBrundin.
