Talking Pot With Teens In Colorado

Published April 15, 2014 at 1:40 PM EDT
Adams City High in Commerce City, Colo., has about 2,000 students. During the 2010-2011 school year, 105 students were disciplined for drug or alcohol-related school offences. These students had almost twice as many unexcused absences, more than three times the number of days of school suspension, and almost a full grade point lower average GPA compared to students without drug/alcohol related offences. (Jenny Brundin/CPR)
When Colorado voters passed Amendment 64 back in November of 2012, they set in motion an effort that has focused on setting up a system for people to legally obtain recreational marijuana.

But there’s been less attention on how to keep pot away from those who aren’t supposed to use it — anyone under 21 years of age. Parents and educators are struggling to fill the void, with public health campaigns only in the planning stages.

From the Here & Now Contributors Network, Jenny Brundin of Colorado Public Radio explores how some parents and educators are talking about pot use with their kids.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.