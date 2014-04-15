Months Of Training And A Moment Of Silence As Marathon Draws Near

AUDIE CORNISH, HOST:

More now on one of today's top stories. The city of Boston held a moment of silence this afternoon to honor the people who died one year ago in the Boston Marathon bombing. Those gathered also paid tribute to the survivors, and the community that came to their aid. David Yepez was 15 when he was injured in the second blast. He thanked everyone who stepped up to help the more than 260 people injured in the attack on their road to recovery.

DAVID YEPEZ: Thank you for your love, compassion and generosity. You have touched our hearts in a way that many times, our gratitude could only be expressed through our tears of joy.

CORNISH: For the last couple of months, NPR has been following eight runners who have been preparing for this year's race, the 118th Boston Marathon. We've dubbed our runners the NPR 8, and they've been blogging about the highs and lows of their training. You can follow their progress at npr.org.

This is NPR News. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.