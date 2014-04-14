Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
Today ONLY — request a bag of the WUNC Good News coffee blend from Carrboro Coffee Roasters and our new mug when you make a gift of $5 per month or more to support WUNC.

For Second Night, Valparaiso Fire Spreads Misery In Chile

By Bill Chappell
Published April 14, 2014 at 9:36 AM EDT
1 of 6  — People flee after a fire reactivated in Valparaiso, Chile, Sunday. More than 10,000 people were evacuated as an army of firefighters battled the killer blaze.
People flee after a fire reactivated in Valparaiso, Chile, Sunday. More than 10,000 people were evacuated as an army of firefighters battled the killer blaze.
2 of 6  — A couple and their baby take temporary refuge after a large fire flared up in their district of Valparaiso, Chile, Sunday. More than 10,000 people were evacuated as an army of firefighters battled the blaze.
A couple and their baby take temporary refuge after a large fire flared up in their district of Valparaiso, Chile, Sunday. More than 10,000 people were evacuated as an army of firefighters battled the blaze.
3 of 6  — Firefighters try to extinguish a fire in Valparaiso Sunday. The fire, which started in woodland Saturday, has gutted thousands of homes in the historic town.
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire in Valparaiso Sunday. The fire, which started in woodland Saturday, has gutted thousands of homes in the historic town.
4 of 6  — Residents are seen through a window as they survey the damage after a wildfire burned homes in Valparaiso, northwest of Santiago, Sunday.
Residents are seen through a window as they survey the damage after a wildfire burned homes in Valparaiso, northwest of Santiago, Sunday.
5 of 6  — Emergency responders watch as an out-of-control forest fire destroys homes in Valparaiso, Chile, Sunday. The fire is blamed for destroying thousands of homes.
Emergency responders watch as an out-of-control forest fire destroys homes in Valparaiso, Chile, Sunday. The fire is blamed for destroying thousands of homes.
6 of 6  — Residents gather in a shelter Sunday after a forest fire burned several neighborhoods in the hills of Valparaiso, northwest of Santiago.
Residents gather in a shelter Sunday after a forest fire burned several neighborhoods in the hills of Valparaiso, northwest of Santiago.

At least 12 people are dead and more than 2,000 homes have been destroyed by a large fire that wreaked havoc over the weekend in Valparaiso, Chile. Some 10,000 people have been forced to evacuate parts of the port city.

Government spokesman Álvaro Elizalde says those figures are likely to go up as the fire continues to burn.

The fire has been driven by strong winds, and efforts to fight the flames also have been complicated by the area's steep terrain and lack of essential infrastructure, as NPR's Lourdes Garcia-Navarro reports for our Newscast unit. She adds:

"This is a city built on steep hillsides — the houses are made of wood, the streets are narrow. There are no fire hydrants, and entire communities lack water connections.

"To contain the blaze, some 20 helicopters have been dumping water on the fires. But in some areas, fire crews have been able to do little other than watch buildings burn and hope the flames don't spread farther.

"The blaze began on Saturday in a forested ravine and has spread quickly — destroying whole areas and pushed on by hot winds. Schools in the city are closed today as many are overflowing with evacuees.

"President Michelle Bachelet is calling this a tremendous tragedy and possibly the worst fire in the city's history."

As Lourdes notes, Valparaiso is a city known for its history and beauty. It's often called Chile's cultural capital, or simply a large college town. It's the third-largest city in Chile. The Associated Press has this description:

"Valparaiso is a picturesque oceanside city of 250,000 people surrounded by hills that form a natural amphitheatre. The compact downtown includes Chile's congress and its second-largest port. But most of the people live in the hills, and the city owes its status as a UNESCO World Heritage Site to their colorful homes, built on slopes so steep that many people commute using staircases and cable cars."

The Santiago Times says volunteers and work crews are bringing food and water to the fire's victims, carrying items in trucks and on foot. In areas where the fire has already passed, residents are returning to sift through ashes and charred houses for their belongings. They're also on the lookout for friends and loved ones, the newspaper says.

The huge fire created otherworldly scenes over the weekend, the newspaper says:

"Thousands were without power Saturday night, with the flames the only source of light. Accompanying this near-darkness were regular blasts throughout the night as gas canisters used for cooking in most homes were consumed by the blaze. The fire also affected water supply, leading to shortages across the city."

On Sunday, Valparaiso's mayor acknowledged essential problems in how the city has been built over the years.

"We are too vulnerable as a city. We have been the builders and architects of our own danger," Mayor Jorge Castro told Chile's 24Horas TV, according to the AP.

On Monday morning, the city issued urgent calls for volunteers to help its residents cope with the fire and its aftermath.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR News
Bill Chappell
Bill Chappell is a writer and editor on the News Desk in the heart of NPR's newsroom in Washington, D.C.
See stories by Bill Chappell