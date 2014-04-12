Bringing The World Home To You

Fresh Air Weekend: 'Nurse Jackie,' 'Mad Men' And 'Frozen'

Fresh Air
Published April 12, 2014 at 9:03 AM EDT

Fresh Air Weekendhighlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors, and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Edie Falco On Sobriety, The Sopranos, And Nurse Jackie's Self-Medication: Falco plays ER nurse Jackie Peyton, who is competent at her high-stress job but struggles with addiction. The sixth season of Nurse Jackiebegins Sunday on Showtime.

Without Giving Too Much Away, Here's What We Can Say About 'Mad Men':The AMC period drama returns Sunday, with the usual shroud of secrecy that makes it difficult — but not impossible — to review. Fresh Air critic David Bianculli does his best.

Songwriters Behind 'Frozen' Let Go Of The Princess Mythology: Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez tellTerry Gross about the inspiration for "Let It Go" and a "very strong strike across the bow at all princess-myth things" song that didn't make the film.

You can listen to the original interviews here:

  • Edie Falco On Sobriety, The Sopranos, And Nurse Jackie's Self-Medication

  • Without Giving Too Much Away, Here's What We Can Say About 'Mad Men'

  • Songwriters Behind 'Frozen' Let Go Of The Princess Mythology

