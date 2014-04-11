Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
Today ONLY — request a bag of the WUNC Good News coffee blend from Carrboro Coffee Roasters and our new mug when you make a gift of $5 per month or more to support WUNC.

When It Comes To Presidential Libraries, Size Matters

Published April 11, 2014 at 7:03 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene.

Here is former President George W. Bush honoring a fellow Texan. He was speaking yesterday at the LBJ Presidential Library in Austin.

PRESIDENT GEORGE W. BUSH: Former presidents compare their libraries the way other men may compare their - well...

(LAUGHTER)

BUSH: I'm just wondering how LBJ would have handled that.

(LAUGHTER)

GREENE: You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition