Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
Today ONLY — request a bag of the WUNC Good News coffee blend from Carrboro Coffee Roasters and our new mug when you make a gift of $5 per month or more to support WUNC.

Debate Over 'Love Locks' On Paris Bridges

Published April 8, 2014 at 1:55 PM EDT
No one knows where this practice started, but hundreds of thousands of locks adorn bridges in Paris. (Carlo Occiena/Flickr)
No one knows where this practice started, but hundreds of thousands of locks adorn bridges in Paris. (Carlo Occiena/Flickr)

“Love locks” can be found on bridges from Australia to Italy, and even in U.S. cities like Norfolk, Virginia. The padlocks are latched onto pedestrian bridges and inscribed with vows of love. The keys are tossed into the water below as an testament of unbreakable devotion.

No one knows where the practice started, but hundreds of thousands of these locks adorn bridges in Paris. Some say it was from the 2006 novel, “Ho Voglia Di Te” (I Want You), by Italian author Federico Moccia, while other believe it was at the Seoul Tower in Korea.

Some feel this public demonstration of love is an eyesore. Lisa Anselmoand Lisa Taylor Huff are founders of the “No Love Locks” campaign. They’re worried not only about the aesthetic of these locks, but also the negative effect it’s having on the infrastructure of the historic footbridges.

The two have created a petition to press the Parisian government to remove the locks permanently and create an alternative way for people show their love.

Here & Now’s Robin Young speaks with Anselmo and Huff about their campaign.

Guests

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.