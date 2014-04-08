Bringing The Colorado River Back To Long-Dry Parts Of Mexico

For the first time in almost 20 years, the Colorado River is flowing into northern Mexico through a dam that usually stops it. It’s called a pulse flow — a temporary release of water.

From the Here & Now Contributors Network,Stina Sieg of KJZZ traveled to see the effect it’s having on Mexico’s long-barren delta.

Reporter

Stina Sieg, senior field correspondent for KJZZ. She tweets @StinaSieg.

