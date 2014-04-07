Bringing The World Home To You

Bench-Clearing Brawl Involves Police And Firefighters

Published April 7, 2014 at 6:38 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep.

It wouldn't be a hockey game without a brawl, even true with a charity match. A fight spread across the ice but there was no need to call the police to restore order, because New York City police officers were already on the ice playing against New York City firefighters. Video shows both teams clearing the bench, throwing punches - even heaving hockey sticks. The game did go on eventually and the cops beat the firefighters eight-to-five.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

