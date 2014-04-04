Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
Today ONLY — request a bag of the WUNC Good News coffee blend from Carrboro Coffee Roasters and our new mug when you make a gift of $5 per month or more to support WUNC.

Shop Owner Refuses To Spring Forward

Published April 4, 2014 at 7:17 AM EDT

LINDA WERTHEIMER, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Linda Wertheimer. This past weekend most of Europe moved the clocks forward for Daylight Saving Time - what they call European Summertime. But one shopkeeper in Berlin said no way she springs forward. Renate Stahn says she needs her sleep and will no longer take part in this circus. She's organizing a boycott. The sign on the door of her pet shop tells customers they are entering a different time zone. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition