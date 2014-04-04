Shop Owner Refuses To Spring Forward

LINDA WERTHEIMER, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Linda Wertheimer. This past weekend most of Europe moved the clocks forward for Daylight Saving Time - what they call European Summertime. But one shopkeeper in Berlin said no way she springs forward. Renate Stahn says she needs her sleep and will no longer take part in this circus. She's organizing a boycott. The sign on the door of her pet shop tells customers they are entering a different time zone. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.