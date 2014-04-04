Earthquake Fear Rises In California

Geologists say this week’s huge earthquake in Chile is not directly related to two smaller Los Angeles-area earthquakes and one that struck off the Northern California coast recently, even though California has gone for an unusually long time without a significant quake.

In 1989, the Loma Prieta earthquake in San Francisco killed 63 and injured more than 3,700 people. In 1994, the Northridge earthquake in Los Angeles killed 57 people and injured more than 5,000.

Is California ready for the next big one?

Patrick Otellini, earthquake safety director for the city for San Francisco, joins Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson to discuss California’s preparedness in the event of a large earthquake.

Guest

Patrick Otellini, chief resilience officer for the city and county of San Francisco and director of the city’s Earthquake Safety Implementation Program.

