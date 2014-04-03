Long-Term Unemployed Face Tough Odds Of Getting New Jobs

The Labor Department releases March jobs numbers tomorrow. Economists expect relatively good news with payrolls expected to rise by 200,000 in March.

But the outlook for the long-term unemployed is still murky. A recent Brookings Institution paper found that only 11 percent of the long-term unemployed find work again a year later.

Annalyn Kurtz, economics writer for CNNMoney, joins Here & Now’s Robin Young. She has the story of several people who were able to beat the odds and find jobs.

Guest

Annalyn Kurtz, senior writer for CNNMoney. She tweets @annalynkurtz.

