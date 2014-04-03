Bringing The World Home To You

Long-Term Unemployed Face Tough Odds Of Getting New Jobs

Published April 3, 2014 at 1:35 PM EDT

The Labor Department releases March jobs numbers tomorrow. Economists expect relatively good news with payrolls expected to rise by 200,000 in March.

But the outlook for the long-term unemployed is still murky. A recent Brookings Institution paper found that only 11 percent of the long-term unemployed find work again a year later.

Annalyn Kurtz, economics writer for CNNMoney, joins Here & Now’s Robin Young. She has the story of several people who were able to beat the odds and find jobs.

