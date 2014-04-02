Bringing The World Home To You

Which 'Morning Edition' Story Was The Joke?

Published April 2, 2014 at 7:19 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep with the answer to a mystery. It was such an odd day of news. People wrote us asking which of our stories was the April Fool's joke. Well, it was not the museum exhibit on the color pink; that's real. So was the news of the "Pink Panther" starring in a movie. Russians really are watching "Simpsons" episodes in Ukrainian.

However, the hooded sweater for your cat that makes it look like the cat is a very hairy-chested man may be hard to find in stores.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

