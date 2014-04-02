Embattled D.C. Mayor Concedes In Primary
Last night, Muriel Bowser, Democratic mayoral candidate in Washington, D.C., won the primary election positioning her to be the next mayor of the nation’s capital.
The election took a dramatic twist three weeks ago when federal prosecutors alleged that the current Mayor Vincent Gray was aware of an illegal $680,000 slush fund that aided his 2010 mayoral campaign.
Patrick Madden, city hall reporter for WAMU, joins Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson with details.
Guest
- Patrick Madden, city hall reporter for WAMU. He tweets @Patrick_Madden.
