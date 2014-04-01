Bringing The World Home To You

Michigan Firefighter Safely Evacuates Snake

Published April 1, 2014 at 7:49 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Firefighters rescue kittens in trees. We've heard that before, but the real charmer charms snakes. Residents of Muskegon, Michigan need to look no further than firefighter Scott Hemmelsbach for all their snake-rescuing needs. He got a six foot boa constrictor out of a burning house. Other firefighters in his squad politely declined to be part of this effort, but Hemmelsbach saved the snake named Chocolate Chip. Afterwards he said: I'd do it for any creature. Just glad it had a happy ending. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition