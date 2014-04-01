Bringing The World Home To You

Deadly Ebola Outbreak In Guinea Is Spreading

Published April 1, 2014 at 1:40 PM EDT
Staff of the 'Doctors without Borders' ('Medecin sans frontieres') medical aid organisation carry the body of a person killed by viral hemorrhagic fever, at a center for victims of the Ebola virus in Guekedou, on April 1, 2014. (Seyllou/AFP/Getty Images)
The Ebola virus has broken out across Guinea and has reportedly spread to other countries in West Africa.

Already more than 80 people have been killed from the hemorrhagic fever which has no vaccine or treatment.

The Zaire Strain of the virus is reportedly contracted from animal to human contact with bats, primates, rodents and some antelopes.

Neighboring country Senegal has closed its borders to Guinea in hopes of keeping the virus out.

