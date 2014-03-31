Bringing The World Home To You

2nd Annual Baconfest Held in Juneau, Alaska

Published March 31, 2014 at 6:59 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep.

Elsewhere today, we report that cutting back fat may not help your health. People in Juneau, Alaska knew that. They held the Second Annual Juneau Baconfest this month. It includes a hog-calling contest, a bacon eating contest and special dishes like bacon caramel brownies. The star attraction was a bacon bustier worn by a model. Its creator said the only real problem here was keeping her cats away while she made it.

You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

