Prediction

Published March 29, 2014 at 12:00 PM EDT

MIKE PESCA, HOST:

Now, panel, no more G-8. What will Russia join, Roy Blount, Jr.?

ROY BLOUNT JR.: This is going to take a little sort of change of pace and join the fashion firm (Unintelligible).

(LAUGHTER)

PESCA: Kyrie O'Connor.

KYRIE O'CONNOR: Oh, Russia will join the cast of the Real Housewives of the Former USSR.

(LAUGHTER)

PESCA: Tom Bodett.

TOM BODETT: They're going to form their own organization, begin recruiting new members for the Association of Soviet-like States Happy to Be Attacked and Taken Over, or also known as ASSHAT.

(LAUGHTER)

CARL KASELL: Well, if any of that happens, panel, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT...DON'T TELL ME!

(APPLAUSE)

PESCA: Thank you Carl Kasell. Thanks also to Roy Blount, Jr., Kyrie O'Connor and Tom Bodett. And thanks to all of you for listening. I'm Mike Pesca. Peter Sagal will be back with you next week.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

PESCA: This is NPR. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

