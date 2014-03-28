Bringing The World Home To You

Taco Bell Commercial Takes A Jab At McDonald's

Published March 28, 2014 at 7:25 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep. Taco Bell stuck it to McDonald's. The fast-food chain is broadcasting TV ads featuring Ronald McDonald. Dozens of people who are really named Ronald McDonald promote Taco Bell. While tweaking the McDonald's mascot, they also promote Taco Bell's authentic Mexican cuisine, including a breakfast waffle taco.

Now there's no word if the McDonald's chain to retaliate by filling its ads with talking Chihuahuas or, for that matter, with people whose last name is Bell. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

