Fastest Growing U.S. City Is A Retirement Community

Published March 28, 2014 at 7:21 AM EDT

LINDA WERTHEIMER, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Linda Wertheimer.

The fastest-growing city in the country is not what you'd expect, not a trendy tech hub, not an edgy edge city. It's The Villages, in Central Florida. Nobody under 55 can live there. Aging boomers have made The Villages the biggest retirement community in the world - specializing in microbrew, golf courses and November-December romance; also, the world's longest golf cart parade.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

