Tracking Shopping Habits Helps Retailers Compete

Published March 27, 2014 at 1:50 PM EDT

Retailers are trying to find ways to better compete with online stores. Many are using high tech analytic tools to track consumer behavior through their mobile devices.

A company called iInside uses Bluetooth on mobile phones to tell big box stores, grocers, and even airports about consumers movements — where they go and how long they spend there.

Consumer tracking has raised the hackles of some privacy experts, but iInside’s CPO Patrick Blattner says his company is committed to protecting customers’ privacy.

Blattner joins Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson to discuss how his company’s technology benefits business without compromising privacy.

