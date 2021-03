A new technology holds the promise of treatment for the nearly one million Americans with epilepsy who don’t respond to medications.

The FDA has approved a new implant that uses bursts of electricity to stop seizures before they start.

From the Here & Now Contributors Network, Todd Bookman of New Hampshire Public Radio reports.

Reporter

Todd Bookman, reporter for NHPR.

