Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
Today ONLY — request a bag of the WUNC Good News coffee blend from Carrboro Coffee Roasters and our new mug when you make a gift of $5 per month or more to support WUNC.

Manhattan Gets Its First Cupcake ATM

Published March 26, 2014 at 6:26 AM EDT

LINDA WERTHEIMER, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Linda Wertheimer.

Next week, cupcake lovers in New York can automat their addiction. Sprinkles Cupcakes is setting up Manhattan's first-ever cupcake ATM. The pink machine is next to the bakery, and will be restocked 24 hours a day with up to 20 flavors, including one for the canine cupcake lover. Assuming it's a pup with a credit card, Fido gets two mini-cupcakes sugar-free, with yogurt frosting.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition