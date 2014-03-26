Bringing The World Home To You

Gwyneth Paltrow And Chris Martin Announce Separation

Published March 26, 2014 at 6:48 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. A celebrity couple splitting up, not so unusual, but there can be creative announcements. Actress Gwyneth Paltrow and her husband Chris Martin from the band Coldplay announced yesterday that they will be, quote, "consciously uncoupling." Twitterverse didn't totally embrace the couple's or, I guess now un-couple's, choice of words. NPR's Linda Holmes had some other ideas - thoughtful divestment, meditative cleavesomeness. How about soulful disgorgement? You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

