University Of Baltimore Offers Incentive To Graduate

Published March 24, 2014 at 6:22 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Many of us have known that person or been that person who took an extra year to finish college - or two or six. The University of Baltimore says that describes most of the student body. Fewer than 20 percent graduate in four years. The school tells the Daily Record of a new offer. Don't get the wrong idea, students, but the school will effectively pay you to leave campus and get on with your life.

Graduate on time and the final semester is free - on the house. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

