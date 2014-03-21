Bringing The World Home To You

Praise For 'Particle Fever'

Published March 21, 2014 at 1:45 PM EDT
Full view of the open ATLAS Detector. (particlefever.com)
Full view of the open ATLAS Detector. (particlefever.com)

Director Mark Levinson’s gripping documentary, “Particle Fever,” follows a group of physicists on their colossal endeavor to find a minuscule particle – the Higgs boson.

Often referred to as “the God particle”, the Higgs boson is a subatomic morsel many physicists believe to hold the key to understanding the universe. Essentially, finding it would either confirm or deny everything we know about the cosmos.

NPR’s Arts Editor Trey Graham reviews the film and discusses how this documentary makes for a fascinating, nail-biter of a film.

Reporter

  • Trey Graham, edits and produces arts and entertainment content for NPR’s Digital Media division. He tweets @treygraham.

