Kate Burton Finds Success On Both Coasts

Published March 21, 2014 at 1:50 PM EDT
Kate Burton in the role of Irina Arkadina in the Huntington Theatre Company’s production of Anton Chekhov’s “The Seagull.” (T. Charles Erickson)
Kate Burton has appeared in dozens of T.V. shows in in her decades-long career, but it was “Grey’s Anatomy” that really put her career into overdrive.

As she tells Here & Now’s Sacha Pfeiffer, “It changed my life as an actress.”

Now Burton has two plum roles: she appears as vice president Sally Langston in the hit T.V. show “Scandal” and satisfies her love for the stage by starring as Madam Arkadina in “The Seagull” at the Huntington Theatre in Boston.

Guest

  • Kate Burton, actress most recently appearing in Huntington Theatre’s production of “The Seagull” and in ABC’s “Scandal.”

