Racetrack Soundtrack Goes From A Roar To A Purr

Published March 19, 2014 at 5:07 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Renee Montagne.

Fans of Formula One racing love the roar of the engines.

(SOUNDBITE OF ENGINES)

MONTAGNE: But this year's F1 cars are hybrids and that familiar roar has been reduced to a purr.

(SOUNDBITE OF CARS)

MONTAGNE: Australia's Grand Prix organizers are not loving the quiet. They say fans aren't getting what they paid for. One official described the new engines - hmmph, like harpsichords in a chamber orchestra.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

