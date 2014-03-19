Bringing The World Home To You

Brit Uses Shakespeare To Exact Revenge

By David Greene
Published March 19, 2014 at 5:49 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. My name is Ed Joseph. You took my money. Prepare to drown - in Shakespeare. That's essentially the message from Joseph who lives in Bristol, England. He bought a game console online, but he never received it. So he took revenge by texting 37 full Shakespeare plays to the seller's phone. That's nearly 30,000 messages. Joseph claims not to love Shakespeare but he seemed familiar with one famous line: The robbed that smiles steals something from the thief. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
David Greene
David Greene is an award-winning journalist and New York Times best-selling author. He is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, the most listened-to radio news program in the United States, and also of NPR's popular morning news podcast, Up First.
