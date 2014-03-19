Brit Uses Shakespeare To Exact Revenge

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. My name is Ed Joseph. You took my money. Prepare to drown - in Shakespeare. That's essentially the message from Joseph who lives in Bristol, England. He bought a game console online, but he never received it. So he took revenge by texting 37 full Shakespeare plays to the seller's phone. That's nearly 30,000 messages. Joseph claims not to love Shakespeare but he seemed familiar with one famous line: The robbed that smiles steals something from the thief. It's MORNING EDITION.