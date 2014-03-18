Bringing The World Home To You

Why The Search For The Missing Plane Is CNN's Story

Published March 18, 2014 at 1:35 PM EDT
A screenshot of CNN's coverage of the missing plane on Mar. 18, 2014. (CNN.com)
CNN’s ratings are through the roof. It’s been criticized for reporting more speculation than other networks, but its wall-to-wall coverage of the search for Malaysia Airlines flight 370 doesn’t seem to be putting off a lot of viewers.

Joe Concha, TV news columnist for Mediaite.com, says this is an example of the cable news approach of today: all-in on one story. He speaks to Here & Now’s Robin Young.

Guest

