Why The Search For The Missing Plane Is CNN's Story
CNN’s ratings are through the roof. It’s been criticized for reporting more speculation than other networks, but its wall-to-wall coverage of the search for Malaysia Airlines flight 370 doesn’t seem to be putting off a lot of viewers.
Joe Concha, TV news columnist for Mediaite.com, says this is an example of the cable news approach of today: all-in on one story. He speaks to Here & Now’s Robin Young.
Guest
- Joe Concha, television analyst and commentator for Mediaite.com. He tweets @ConchaMedia.
