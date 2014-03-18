Bringing The World Home To You

BrusselKale: A Match Made In Heaven

By Renee Montagne
Published March 18, 2014 at 5:16 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne.

Some matches are made in heaven. Introducing BrusselKale: a combination of two favorites of the urban farm-to-table crowd. Created by a U.K. seed company, it has the leafy look of kale and its peppery taste, added to the cabbagey taste of Brussels sprouts. Yum. You can buy BrusselKale now in Ohio and Pennsylvania, and it will debut nationally this fall under a new, presumably more exciting name.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
Renee Montagne
Renee Montagne, one of the best-known names in public radio, is a special correspondent and host for NPR News.
