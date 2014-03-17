Bringing The World Home To You

Young Mathematicians Hope They've Calculated Winning NCAA Bracket

By Renee Montagne
Published March 17, 2014 at 6:16 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. Aspiring high school mathematicians gathered in New York for March Mathness. Even for kids who don't love sports, the professor leading the event told The Times there are a billion reasons to love brackets this year: Warren Buffett's reward for picking the winners for all 67 NCAA games. The math geeks are hoping linear algebra and complex computer codes will help them beat the odds: 9.2 quintrillion to one. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
Renee Montagne
