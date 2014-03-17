Packing A Vacation Suitcase To Help Those In Need

A nonprofit organization called Pack for a Purpose is encouraging international travelers to use some of their luggage space to carry medical and school supplies to their vacation destination.

The organization has teamed up with local lodging, tour agencies and community organizations in countries across the globe to find out what items are needed, from pencils and soccer balls in schools to clothes and toiletries in orphanages.

Rebecca Rothney, founder of Pack for a Purpose, joins Here & Now’s Robin Young to talk about how setting aside some extra space in your luggage can help those in need.

Rebecca Rothney, founder and chairperson of Pack for a Purpose, which tweets @PackforaPurpose.

