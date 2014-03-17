Bringing The World Home To You

Packing A Vacation Suitcase To Help Those In Need

Published March 17, 2014 at 1:52 PM EDT
Students at a school in Llano Grande, Costa Rica, received donated art school supplies from traveler Susan Sachs Lipman, through Pack for a Purpose and La Quinta de Sarapiqui. (packforapurpose.org)
A nonprofit organization called Pack for a Purpose is encouraging international travelers to use some of their luggage space to carry medical and school supplies to their vacation destination.

The organization has teamed up with local lodging, tour agencies and community organizations in countries across the globe to find out what items are needed, from pencils and soccer balls in schools to clothes and toiletries in orphanages.

Rebecca Rothney, founder of Pack for a Purpose, joins Here & Now’s Robin Young to talk about how setting aside some extra space in your luggage can help those in need.

