Fresh Air Weekend: Wes Anderson, Driverless Cars And 'Overwhelmed'

Fresh Air
Published March 15, 2014 at 9:00 AM EDT
Wes Anderson shot the Grand Budapest Hotel's lobby scenes in a department store on the German-Polish border.
Fresh Air Weekendhighlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors, and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Wes Anderson: 'We Made A Pastiche' Of Eastern Europe's Greatest Hits: The Grand Budapest Hotel takes place in the fictional European country of Zubrowka on the eve of war. Anderson shot much of the film in Germany, drawing inspiration from the surrounding landscape.

By The Time Your Car Goes Driverless, You Won't Know The Difference: The once-futuristic concept is closer than ever to becoming a reality. Parallel parking? Let the car find the perfect approach. Squeezing into a tight space? Hop out and use your smartphone.

For Working Moms, Key To Balance May Lie In Elusive Leisure Time: If waiting for help when your car breaks down doesn't strike you as a leisurely activity, it may be time to reconsider. A new book looks at time management challenges of being a working parent.

You can listen to the original interviews here:

