What Makes Someone A Hipster?

Published March 14, 2014 at 6:49 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene. Earlier this week I made a joke about hipsters and it caused an overwhelming reaction from listeners, especially on Twitter. So we started wondering what makes someone a hipster anyway. Some of our overnight producers have thoughts.

UNIDENTIFIED WOMAN #1: Hipsters are hairy.

UNIDENTIFIED WOMAN #2: Rolling your own cigarettes.

UNIDENTIFIED MAN #1: Flannel is back.

UNIDENTIFIED WOMAN #1: Fedoras.

UNIDENTIFIED WOMAN #3: Being about to move to Portland.

UNIDENTIFIED MAN #2: Listening to NPR.

GREENE: If that makes a cool - well, OK. But for the record, we're not trying.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

