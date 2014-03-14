Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
Today ONLY — request a bag of the WUNC Good News coffee blend from Carrboro Coffee Roasters and our new mug when you make a gift of $5 per month or more to support WUNC.

Choral Music Based On Great American Words

Published March 14, 2014 at 1:50 PM EDT
Lisa Graham will direct a music program March 15 and 16 featuring Aaron Copland's "Lincoln Portrait," narrated by Here & Now's Robin Young. (Robin Lubbock/WBUR)
Lisa Graham will direct a music program March 15 and 16 featuring Aaron Copland's "Lincoln Portrait," narrated by Here & Now's Robin Young. (Robin Lubbock/WBUR)

Aaron Copland’s “Lincoln Portrait” has been performed numerous times since Copland wrote the piece, shortly following the bombing of Pearl Harbor in 1942. Iconic voices including Henry Fonda, Katherine Hepburn and James Earl Jones have read Lincoln’s words to Copland’s music.

Here & Now’s Robin Young will take on the challenge this coming weekend on a program that also includes more contemporary works that also take on American themes. They include David Conte’s “Elegy for Matthew,” which was written for Matthew Shepard, a gay man killed in Laramie, Wyoming, in 1998, and Lee Hoiby’s “Last Letter Home,” which sets to music the final letter that a soldier sent to Iraq wrote to his wife and family.

Lisa Graham, music director of the Metropolitan Chorale of Brookline and director of choral programs at Wellesley College, speaks with Robin Young about some of the challenges in performing these and other choral works.

Choral Music Playlist

  • Aaron Copland “Lincoln Portrait” performed by:
    • Henry Fonda & London Symphony Orchestra
    • Katherine Hepburn & Cincinnati Pops Orchestra
    • James Earl Jones & Seattle Symphony Orchestra
  • Lee Hoiby and Jesse Givens “Last Letter Home” performed by Cantus
  • David Conte and James Geiger “Elegy for Matthew” performed by the U.C. Davis Chorus and Orchestra, Jeffrey Thomas, conductor
  • Howard Hanson and Walt Whitman “Song of Democracy” performed by Eastman School of Music Chorus, Eastman-Rochester Orchestra, Howard Hanson, Conductor
  • Halsey Stevens and Stephen Vincent Benet and The Ballad of William Sycamore performed by USC Choral Ensembles and Orchestra, conducted by William Dehning
  • Charles Ives “Circus Band” performed by San Francisco Symphony and Symphony Chorus,, Michael Tilson Thomas conductor
  • Stephen Flaherty and Charles Ives “Wheels of a Dream,” performed by original Broadway cast

Guest

  • Lisa Graham, music director of the Metropolitan Chorale of Brookline and Evelyn Barry director of choral programs at Wellesley College.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.