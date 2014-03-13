Bringing The World Home To You

Pat Metheny Keeps Moving Forward

Published March 13, 2014 at 1:50 PM EDT
Guitarist Pat Metheny performs on July 24, 2010 in Nice, France. (Valery Hache/AFP/Getty Images)
Jazz guitarist and composer Pat Metheny has won 20 Grammys and released dozens of albums, but he keeps experimenting with his music. In 2010, he toured and recorded an album with “The Orchestrion,” a wall of instruments.

Now, the 59-year-old Kansas City, Mo., native has released “Kin” with his latest band The Unity Group, which incorporates horns and vocals in his music.

Metheny discusses his new work Here & Now’s Robin Young.

