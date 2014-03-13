Bringing The World Home To You

More Deaths In Venezuela As Protests Persist

Published March 13, 2014 at 1:40 PM EDT
Demonstrators take part in an anti-government protest in the east of Caracas on March 12, 2014. (Juan Barreto/AFP/Getty Images)
On Wednesday, three people were shot dead in Venezuela during anti-government protests in the central city of Valencia. A month of student-led demonstrations in a number of Venezuelan cities have left at least 25 people dead, according to the government.

Demonstrators say they have taken to the streets to protest shortage of goods, high inflation and the highest homicide rates in the world.

The protests mark the biggest threat President Nicolas Maduro has faced since his election last year. NPR’s Lourdes Garcia-Navarrospeaks to Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson about the violent conflict.

