Tiny Sushi Is A Big Hit At Tokyo Restaurant

Published March 11, 2014 at 7:00 AM EDT

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. The sushi at No Hatchi Restaurant in Tokyo packs a big flavor, but it's so small customers might need tweezers rather than chopsticks to eat it. That's because the sushi is made with a single grain of rice. The restaurant's chef told Reuters that his miniature sushi started as a joke and then it became a hit. Radish and chili give the teensy pieces a bit - even though they're gone in a bite.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

