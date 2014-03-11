SXSW Puts Spotlight On Latinos In Tech

The interactive section of South by Southwest (SXSW) wraps up today, and for the first time it included three days of panels and discussions specifically focused on the integration of Latinos in tech.

The sessions were designed to make Latinos feel more comfortable in a field where they are underrepresented.

We hear a report from Veronica Zaragovia of KUT that for some Latinos, the results were less than satisfying.

Here & Now’s Robin Young then speaks to Julie Diaz-Asper, founder and CEO of Social Lens Research, about her experience as a Latina tech entrepreneur and her research on how Latinos use technology and social media.

Reporter

Veronica Zaragovia, reporter for KUT in Austin. She tweets @verozaragovia.

Guest

