SXSW Puts Spotlight On Latinos In Tech

Published March 11, 2014 at 1:50 PM EDT
The first ever Latinos in Tech event, which took place on March 6, 2014, was founded by the Kapor Center and Esquivel McCarson Consulting. (Kety Esquivel/Esquivel McCarson Consulting)
The interactive section of South by Southwest (SXSW) wraps up today, and for the first time it included three days of panels and discussions specifically focused on the integration of Latinos in tech.

The sessions were designed to make Latinos feel more comfortable in a field where they are underrepresented.

We hear a report from Veronica Zaragovia of KUT that for some Latinos, the results were less than satisfying.

Here & Now’s Robin Young then speaks to Julie Diaz-Asper, founder and CEO of Social Lens Research, about her experience as a Latina tech entrepreneur and her research on how Latinos use technology and social media.

