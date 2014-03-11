Bringing The World Home To You

How To Coordinate An International Search

Published March 11, 2014 at 1:35 PM EDT

Nine countries are involved in the search for missing Malaysia Airlines flight 370, with dozens of planes and ships scanning the area where the flight may have gone down.

There is no designated leader in the search. Aviation officials say that the official investigation can not begin until the aircraft is located. It’s expected to be found in either Malaysian or Vietnamese waters.

The Wall Street Journal’s Jason Bellini joins Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson to discuss how to coordinate such a massive international search.

Guest

