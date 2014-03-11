Ex-Christie Aides Seek To Quash Subpoenas In Bridge Hearing

Lawyers for Bridget Kelly and Bill Stepien, two former aides to New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, are in court today. They’re trying to persuade a judge not to force them to turn over private communications that could incriminate them in the investigation into the George Washington Bridge lane closing.

The decision is important because Kelly and Stepien might have evidence that could clarify who orchestrated and knew about the September bridge closings, which led to major traffic issues. The lawyers will cite the Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination.

Guest

Christopher Baxter , reporter for the Star-Ledger in New Jersey. He tweets @cbaxter1.

, reporter for the Star-Ledger in New Jersey. He tweets @cbaxter1. Brigid Harrison, professor of political science and law at Montclair State University.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.