BatKid's Oscars Appearance Canceled

We all remember the story of 5-year-old Miles Scott, who is in remission from leukemia. Back in November, Here & Now spoke to the Make-A-Wish Foundation in San Francisco, which organized the entire city to help grant Miles’ wish to be BatKid for a day.

Miles was supposed to be a surprise guest at the Academy Awards on Sunday. He was going to appear on stage with “Spiderman” star Andrew Garfield, to introduce a tribute to comic book heroes in the movies. Instead, “Captain America” star Chris Evans took to the stage.

So what happened to Miles and his journey? An Academy spokesperson told the Hollywood Reporter that they ran out of time and the bit had to be pulled.

Make-A-Wish spokesman Josh deBerge told us that Make-A-Wish wasn’t involved in setting up the trip, but a Make-A-Wish representative went with the family, and they were as surprised as anyone when the appearance was canceled.

“Following what happened on Sunday, there were arrangements made for the family to take them to Disneyland, among some other things,” deBerge said. “They told us they were disappointed and obviously they wanted things to turn out differently, as do we.”

Miles’ mom Natalie told the International Business Times that Miles was disappointed he didn’t get to wear his tux, but they ended up having fun anyway.

Guest

Josh deBerge, spokesman for Make-A-Wish America.

