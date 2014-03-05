The Good And Bad Of Terrible Traffic

Across the country, traffic is getting worse. That’s a good thing — at least in terms of economic indicators. More people on the roads means more people are headed to jobs and the economy is bouncing back.

One of the cities that has a major problem with traffic is Austin, Texas. Approximately 70 new cars hit the streets daily in Austin, making it one of the top five most congested cities in America, according to a new traffic scorecard by INRIX, a traffic research firm.

Robert Spillar, director of the Austin Transportation Department, joins Here & Now’s Robin Young to discuss what the city is doing do deal with traffic.

Guest

Robert Spillar, director of the Austin Transportation Department.

