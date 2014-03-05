Bringing The World Home To You

Survey: Americans Have Issues With Tech Jargon

Published March 5, 2014 at 7:54 AM EST

LINDA WERTHEIMER, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Linda Wertheimer. A survey from Voucher Cloud finds that lots of Americans don't talk tech, at least not very well. More than 20 percent of respondents thought MP3 was a robot from "Star Wars"; nearly as many thought Blu-Ray was a marine animal and software was comfortable clothing. Clearly we need to brush up our jargon. But apparently we can point and click. The survey was conducted online. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

